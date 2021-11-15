This New Carnival Cruise Ship Has a Roller Coaster Aboard

Carnival Cruise Line is upping the ante with its newest ship, which will be docked in Galveston, Texas, starting in 2023. The Jubilee is Carnival's third Excel class ship, a new fleet of ships that intend to be more sustainable. But not only is the new ship designed to reduce its environmental impact. It's also being built for maximum fun.

The ship will be 182,000 tons, made for 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew, and most excitingly, it will be topped with a BOLT roller coaster. The coaster will be on the top deck, along with a three-deck atrium on the ship's starboard side. The atrium transforms into an entertainment space at night. There will also be six different fun zones on the ship.

The ship will be docked in Galveston and is named after a previous ship that first set sail from the same port in 2002. The new Jubilee is more than four times the size of the earlier ship.

"Carnival was the first cruise line to offer year-round cruising from Galveston in 2000, and we have continued to grow our presence and support of the Port of Galveston's expansion, so we are thrilled to bring our brand-new Carnival Jubilee to Texas and the greater southwest region," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a press release. "This beautiful, innovative ship will bring an entirely new cruise experience to our guests, and we've got some great surprises to fun it up in ways we know they are going to love."

The announcement of the Jubilee was made along with the news that all 22 Carnival ships based in the US will be back at sea in 2022. By February, 19 ships will be ferrying guests again, and the remainder will be setting sail by March.

For those itching to set out on the high seas again, you can head to Carnival's website to find ports and destinations.