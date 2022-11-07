Carnival's Biggest Ship Ever Just Began Its Transatlantic Maiden Voyage

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

Super-sized cruise ships aren't that hard to come by these days. A few weeks ago, Royal Caribbean unveiled its own Icon of the Seas, a mega-ship slated to debut in late 2023. But while the Icon is still under construction, Carnival Cruise Line's latest mega-ship, Carnival Celebration, just embarked on its maiden voyage to Pitbull's own Miami. On Sunday the ship left Southampton, England to begin its two-week transatlantic cruise to Florida, where it will pick up its first passengers later this month. Carnival's Celebration is a 15-deck-high ship that also doubles as a sister vessel to the company's other mega-ship, Mardi Gras. Both of these sea monsters sport decktop roller coasters. Celebration's ride has been dubbed Bolt: Ultimate Sea Coaster and features an 800-foot-long track with vehicles that can reach speeds of up to 40 miles per hour.

Each of Carnival's mega-ships are designed to hold up to 6,630 passengers, just a bit below Royal Caribbean's Icon, which has capacity to carry 7,600 passengers. But that's nothing to be ashamed of, both Mardi Gras and Celebration still manage to be bigger than all but 11 other cruise ships around the world. Celebration and Mardi Gras are also, as The Points Guy notes, now tied for the title of Carnival's largest ships in its fleet. Despite the similarities, Carnival's two biggest ships do have some key differences. Celebration will include a revamped main interior area aptly named Celebration Central. There you'll find an ocean-facing atrium that will span three decks and provide you with access to numerous food and entertainment spots.

For an added dash of pizzaz, Celebration's main stage has been outfitted with 1,400 color-changing lights that have been designed to look like confetti. The stage couldn't be in a better spot—it'll be one of the first things passengers see once they board.

In addition to Celebration Central, the ship has five other key “zones” for food and entertainment—The Gateway, Summer Landing, 820 Biscayne, Lido and The Ultimate Playground. The Gateway is all about celebrating international flavors and will host several themed nights with names like Abroad in Europe, Far East Voyage and Mexico Lindo. Summer Landing is your classic cruise deck where you can grab some beer and barbeque while you relax by the pool. 820 Biscayne is a love letter to the ship's home port. There you can grab Miami favorites like frozen cocktails and Cubano sandwiches.

The Lido deck is another classic cruise ship find. There you can find a few celebrity-owned restaurants, like Guy Fieri's Burger Joint or Shaq's Big Chicken. This deck is also home to the highly coveted free soft serve machine. Don't forget to pack the Lactaid.

For thrill seeking passengers, The Ultimate Playground is where you can find three huge waterslides, an entire mini-golf course, a full basketball court and a ropes course. So there's plenty to do to work off all that free soft serve. Once the ship completes its transatlantic trip, it'll pick up prospective passengers in Miami and begin its regularly scheduled six- to eight-day voyages to the Bahamas and the Caribbean. Celebration's first trip out of Miami is slated for November 21 and fares start at $449 per person, not including taxes and fees. While all of that may sound exciting, Carnival isn't quite done adding to its 24-ship fleet. The company is currently working on a sister ship to Carnival Celebration named the Carnival Jubilee. The massive vessel is currently under construction in Turku, Finland at the same shipyard that built both Celebration and Mardi Gras.