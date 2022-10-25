This Beloved Cruise Ship Is Being Retired After 3 Decades

Living my dream of retiring at 31 and then sailing off into the sunset, Carnival Cruise Line's Ecstasy is taking its final sail towards Turkey. The ship, which premiered in 1991, will be recycled in Aliaga, Turkey, according to The Points Guy. Ecstasy took its final passage as a guest-toting cruise ship on October 10.

The ship is part of Carnival’s Fantasy line, and was a successful part of not only Carnival’s company but also a defining success for the cruise industry at large. Now, the ship will be stripped down and recycled, joining other famous and outdated ships, like Princess Cruises' "Love Boat."

"We’ve certainly enjoyed a great deal of fun on Carnival Ecstasy over the years," Brand Ambassador John Heald said in a press release. "M/S Ecstasy, as we knew her then, was a game-changer when she entered the fleet, along with her Fantasy-class 'SuperLiner' sisters, and we have the innovations of that time to thank for many of the features our ships are known for now."

Ecstasy has completed 2,300 voyages since it launched in 1991, and has carried an estimated 5 million passengers in that time. It definitely has earned its retirement—which is good considering that the ship is pretty outdated compared to more modern ships. After all, some of these new ships have rollercoasters and AquaDomes.