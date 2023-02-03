Carnival Cruise Line Just Launched 2 New Transpacific Sailings for 2024

Carnival Cruise Line is adding two new ports to its list of destinations. For the first time, you’ll be able to book trips on cruises sailing between Long Beach, California and Tokyo, Japan, and between Sydney, Australia and Singapore.

The two new cruise routes will depart in 2024 and are available now for booking. In total, four new itineraries will be added along the routes on Carnival Panorama and Carnival Splendor.

"Offering guests new destinations to explore and make fun memories builds on our incredible portfolio of Carnival Journeys sailings," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a statement. "We have over 150 long cruises open for sale right now, with itineraries taking guests to beautiful places all over the world, and now Carnival Panorama and Carnival Splendor will expand on that with these truly unique sailings."

On Carnival Panorama, there will be 18 and 25-day itineraries. The 18-day itinerary will include stops in Sitka Alaska, Kushiro Japan, and more, after departing from Long Beach and sailing to Tokyo. The 25-day itinerary will sail from Singapore to Long Beach and will make stops in Ho Chi Minh, Manila, and other destinations.

On Carnival Splendor, there will be 15 and 16-day itineraries sailing from Singapore to Sydney and vice versa. The sailings will make stops in Indonesia, Jakarta, Bali, and Australia.

You can explore the cruises and book one of the new Carnival Journeys through the Carnival website.