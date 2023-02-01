Here's How to Win a Free Cruise from Pepsi Zero Sugar

With the help of the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase, the beverage company is giving 15 people free cruise trips. The "Board a Rookie. Return a Pro." contest will give you the chance to win a trip on a Carnival Cruise ship.

"As the reigning Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year, I know that being a rookie can come with its challenges but can also be inspiring – no matter the context. I'm excited to be working with Pepsi Zero Sugar to help both the next Rookie of the Year and rookie cruisers alike take it to the next level and set sail on a new adventure," NFL Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase said in a statement shared with Thrillist.