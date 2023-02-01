Here's How to Win a Free Cruise from Pepsi Zero Sugar
The new contest hopes to send 15 lucky people on their very first cruise.
With the help of the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year Ja’Marr Chase, the beverage company is giving 15 people free cruise trips. The "Board a Rookie. Return a Pro." contest will give you the chance to win a trip on a Carnival Cruise ship.
"As the reigning Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Year, I know that being a rookie can come with its challenges but can also be inspiring – no matter the context. I'm excited to be working with Pepsi Zero Sugar to help both the next Rookie of the Year and rookie cruisers alike take it to the next level and set sail on a new adventure," NFL Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase said in a statement shared with Thrillist.
Between now and February 28, you can enter the contest at PepsiRookieCruise.com. Selected winners will be able to cruise anytime in the next 12 months on a Carnival Cruise Line ship. In order to enter you must have a valid email address, a resident of the United States, and at least 21 years old. Winners will be notified within one day of the drawing, which will take place on March 1.
The estimated value of the prize is $1,500.
Opheli Garcia Lawler is a Staff Writer on the News team at Thrillist. Follow her on Twitter @opheligarcia and Instagram @opheligarcia.