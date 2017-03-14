Carnival Cruise Ship Misses Destroying Jet Skiers by Just a Few Feet

When a 130,000-ton cruise ship is navigating out of a port, you better get the hell out of the way. A couple of jet skiers, however, found themselves stranded right in the path of a Carnival Cruise ship on Sunday afternoon after wiping out and falling into the water of Florida's Port Canaveral. The result is a terrifying close call.

As you can see in a video of the harrowing incident (shown above), Carnival Cruise Line's Magic ship narrowly misses the pair of jet skiers -- all thanks to a dramatic rescue by a Brevard County Sheriff Marine Unit and the captain piloting the ship, according to a report by Florida Today. While passengers on the ship watch in horror from above, Sheriff's Deputy Taner Primmer yanks the two women from the water and steers his patrol boat out of the way. The massive ship misses them by mere feet, but it doesn't look like the capsized jet ski was as lucky.