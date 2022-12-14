Carnival Cruise Line Just Unveiled Details on Its Newest, Italy-Inspired Ship
The Carnival Venezia will be decked out with Italian design details.
Carnival Cruise Line wants you to have fun, and starting in 2023 the company wants its guests to have fun Italian style. This week Carnival unveiled new details about its newest ship, Carnival Venezia, which will start sailings out of New York City in June 2023.
"Carnival Fun Italian Style is a new take on our recipe for creating memorable Carnival cruises, but certainly, fun will still be at the heart of everything we do on board," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a press release. "Guests will feel right at home on Carnival Venezia."
The ship will have Italian architectural touches throughout, including the atrium that is modeled after Venice's main square, Piazza San Marco. The ship's theater is called Teatro Rosso, and the deck features design elements modeled after the Italian Riviera. A new concept, called Terrazza staterooms, will include balconies, private patios, a hammock and more. There will be 77 Terrazza options available on the ship.
Carnival Venezia will feature some of the classic Carnival dining options, in addition to new menu offerings and bars inspired by Italian food and culture. There will also be Italian-themed events on board.
You can browse through all of Carnival Venezia's upcoming sailings on Carnival's website.
