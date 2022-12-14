Carnival Cruise Line Just Unveiled Details on Its Newest, Italy-Inspired Ship

Carnival Cruise Line wants you to have fun, and starting in 2023 the company wants its guests to have fun Italian style. This week Carnival unveiled new details about its newest ship, Carnival Venezia, which will start sailings out of New York City in June 2023.

"Carnival Fun Italian Style is a new take on our recipe for creating memorable Carnival cruises, but certainly, fun will still be at the heart of everything we do on board," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, in a press release. "Guests will feel right at home on Carnival Venezia."