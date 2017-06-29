This Huge Fish Cheated Death With an Incredible Flop-Dash Escape

To quote the illustrious Dr. Ian Malcom, "Life, uh, finds a way." And while he may have been referring to man-eating dinosaurs when he said it, the sentiment still applies to this incredible footage of a carp that narrowly escaped the fisherman who caught it by flopping, wiggling, and bouncing its way across several feet of dry land and back into the water. You go, fish.
As the fisherman goes to lay the freshly caught carp down on a mat either to weigh or document it, the brave gilled soul appears to recognize his imminent doom and makes a move, wiggling right out of the man's hands and down a small slope, as a fellow fisherman intervenes in a last-ditch attempt to grab it. The scene ends with the the fish plopping into the water and darting back into his natural habitat.
Say what you will of its name, but this carp's got cajones.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.