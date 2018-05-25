Adam Levine Gets Pulled Over by the Police During 'Carpool Karaoke'

Maroon 5's Adam Levine dropped into Thursday's The Late Late Show with James Corden for the latest installment of "Carpool Karaoke," which Corden introduced as "just two cool dads" in a car.
The pair sang a handful of Maroon 5 songs, including early hits like "This Love." It also featured a little poking fun at old band names. That included a fake tattoo on Corden's arm of Levine's face with the words "Kara's Flowers," which was Maroon 5's original name.
Like many installments of the segment, there were plenty of pit stops along the way. Levine showed he has more talents than singing. It turns out he can balance pretty much anything on his face. They pulled over so Levine could balance things like a model airplane on his face. It's impressive in the same way it's impressive when a friend shows off a completely useless skill with no practical application. It's useless, but you'll never learn how to do it. So... cool.
Lovers Are Making the Pilgrimage to Kiss In This Hidden Alleyway
They also get pulled over by a cop and then stop off for a race. Levine has experience racing cars, so he's forced to answer general knowledge questions while he races around the track. He may have lost some fans along the way. He was asked by Corden what school Harry Potter went to. "I don't know," Levine replied. "I'm not a fucking nerd." Ouch.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.