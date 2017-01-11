News

'Carpool Karaoke' With Britney Spears Gets Kinda Awkward

By Published On 08/26/2016 By Published On 08/26/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

James Corden isn't scared to get a little weird during "Carpool Karaoke" and he's definitely not scared to show a little skin. He does both in the latest "Carpool Karaoke" featuring Britney Spears, even if the awkwardness is a little of the kind fans love and a little of the cringe-inducing brand of awkwardness.

Corden starts by asking Spears what "Oops!...I Did It Again" is about. Spears responds, "I really don't know... I think it's just a song." That response alone might put this in the running for the best "Carpool Karaoke" of all-time, and it definitely set the tone for what was to come.

Corden definitely did his best, donning pigtails and Spears's midriff-exposing outfit from the "...Baby One More Time" video. He is on his game. The notes are beside the point and he's just having fun, willing to do anything the segment needs. But Spears is more aloof. She doesn't jump into it the way the best guests on "Carpool Karaoke" tend to, and whether it's because she doesn't want to be there or just doesn't thrive in this environment, it makes it a little less fun to watch.

But it's still "Carpool Karaoke." It would be worth watching if it was just Corden driving around talking to himself. Watch the full segment above.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record, but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Quick, JetBlue's New Holiday Flash Sale Has $25 Flights

related

READ MORE
This Restaurant Will Pay You $438 to Devour This Huge Ramen Bowl in Under 20 Minutes

related

READ MORE
Whoa: $279 Round-Trip Tickets to Iceland from LA and SF Are on Sale Right Now

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like