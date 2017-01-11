James Corden isn't scared to get a little weird during "Carpool Karaoke" and he's definitely not scared to show a little skin. He does both in the latest "Carpool Karaoke" featuring Britney Spears, even if the awkwardness is a little of the kind fans love and a little of the cringe-inducing brand of awkwardness.

Corden starts by asking Spears what "Oops!...I Did It Again" is about. Spears responds, "I really don't know... I think it's just a song." That response alone might put this in the running for the best "Carpool Karaoke" of all-time, and it definitely set the tone for what was to come.

Corden definitely did his best, donning pigtails and Spears's midriff-exposing outfit from the "...Baby One More Time" video. He is on his game. The notes are beside the point and he's just having fun, willing to do anything the segment needs. But Spears is more aloof. She doesn't jump into it the way the best guests on "Carpool Karaoke" tend to, and whether it's because she doesn't want to be there or just doesn't thrive in this environment, it makes it a little less fun to watch.