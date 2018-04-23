Christina Aguilera Just Did 'Carpool Karaoke' & It Featured Melissa McCarthy Rapping

James Corden's The Late Late Show shuffled its way into primetime Monday night for its "The Late Late Show Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special." As much as that sounds like it was going to be late night's version of a clip show, Corden had plenty of new musical segments in the show.
The feature piece was a brand new "Carpool Karaoke" featuring Christina Aguilera. She started by trying to explain the slight rasp she can work up, which Corden couldn't replicate while signing "Fighter." He wasn't all that close to replicating it. He suggested he sounds like Fozzy Bear while attempting it, but it might be slightly closer to Grover.
The highlight wasn't the rasp, but a surprise appearance from Melissa McCarthy. She appears from nowhere to do Redman's verse in "Dirrty."
In addition to the new "Carpool Karaoke," Corden and Reggie Watts opened the show with a Bruno Mars-inspired song about moving to Primetime. Then they trotted out a new "Crosswalk the Musical," a segment where Corden and some actors recreate a musical on an actual sidewalk in front of Los Angeles traffic. This time, Corden's players performed "The Sound of Music" in a sidewalk with appearances from Anna Faris, Kunal Nayyar, Young Sheldon's Iain Armitage, and Allison Janney, who plays Maria much to Corden's chagrin.
