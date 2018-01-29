James Corden Did 'Carpool Karaoke' on the Subway With Sting and Shaggy for the Grammys

Late Late Show host James Corden hosted Sunday night's Grammys. Naturally, he wasn't going to be able to do it without involving "Carpool Karaoke" since it's the music-thing he does on his show (and the stand-alone "Carpool Karaoke" show on Apple Music).
Corden changed up the usual segment, recorded in Los Angeles where his show tapes. Since the Grammys were in New York, Corden transformed it into "Subway Car-pool Karaoke." He went undercover on a train -- rather, he pretended to be undercover -- and sang with Shaggy and Sting to the chagrin of commuters.
The scripted segment saw the trio attempt to play The Police's "Every Breath You Take" to no one's delight. Then they tried Shaggy's "It Wasn't Me." Eventually, they decide that everyone would like the opposite of what people generally want at a concert. They cast aside the hits and played "the new stuff." In this case that meant something from Sting and Shaggy's new collaborative album. (No, that wasn't a hilarious joke crafted for this bit.)
The duo sans Corden played a song on stage afterward. Though, most people were probably hoping for something a little more like the actual "Carpool Karaoke." You can watch the best of "Carpool Karaoke" here.
