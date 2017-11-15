P!nk Does 'Carpool Karaoke' and Everyone Winds Up Upside Down

Despite "Carpool Karaoke" getting its own series on Apple Music, the segment occasionally lives on with The Late Late Show. (The best "Carpool Karaoke" segments are still on The Late Late Show.) Wednesday, Corden released a new one where he's driving around Los Angeles with P!nk.
It's one of the select ones where you can tell Corden is a huge fan of the artist. He gets super into every song, belting it out earnestly. Though, the non-song portions of the drive have mercifully less earnestness. He spends a fair amount of time talking about the possibility of marrying Jon Bon Jovi and attempts to learn choreographed moves to "What About Us" on the side of the road.
There's also an argument over whether or not you can sing better if you're hanging upside down. P!nk is fairly certain she belts it out better while visiting the Demogorgon (or at least hanging upside down from boots). Corden remains unconvinced because all he can do while hanging upside down is giggle.
Watch the whole thing above or check out the previous "Carpool Karaoke" with Miley Cyrus to determine if it's better with Corden or better when Conan O'Brien spoofs it.
