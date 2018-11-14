'Carpool Karaoke' With Migos Got Weird & James Corden Apologized For Ruining the Dab

James Corden invited Migos -- who probably still owns the best appearance on (a slightly altered version of) Jimmy Fallon's "Classroom Instruments" -- to do "Carpool Karaoke" on Tuesday's The Late Late Show. It was a totally different installment of the very familiar segment, which has recently featured Barbra Streisand, Paul McCartney, and Ariana Grande.
Corden wasn't his usual fawning self, more familiar from some "Carpool Karaoke" segments with older guests. But he was still clearly having a good time, and was at ease with Migos as they went through a bunch of songs, including "Bad and Boujee." (Though, to get to that song they had to talk a bit about Donald Glover's assertion that it's "best song to make love to."
But the quartet didn't stop at Migos songs. They also did a goofy, grunt-filled cover of Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."
They also went clothes shopping with their bagel-loving chauffeur. However, since he didn't actually buy any of the clothes he tried on -- he's back in a polo afterward -- it's hard to know if they actually brought $210,000 in cash into the car. Though, Corden does genuinely look surprised when they start pulling out stacks of cash.
