Shawn Mendes Did 'Carpool Karaoke' and Proved He's a Massive Harry Potter Fan

James Corden is throwing out new installments of "Carpool Karaoke" two weeks in a row. He kicked off the week by doing a drive with Shawn Mendes on Monday's episode. It was the first of four straight appearances on The Late Late Show for Mendes. He'll be on daily Monday through Thursday.
As these things go, Mendes and Corden sing some of his early hits and even some new music. They also discuss how the 19-year-old just moved into his first place and Corden calls him out when he pretends like he cleans his own house. Mendes admits his mother stops in to do his laundry, which Corden speculates is better than Justin Beiber's method of just buying a brand new pair of underwear every day.
Mendes also waxes about his love of Harry Potter. He puts himself at a 9.5 out of 10 on a scale of crazy Harry Potter fans. That runs in stark opposition to last week's "Carpool Karaoke" guest, Adam Levine, who refused to answer a Harry Potter question during a pop quiz on a racetrack. "I don't know," he replied. "I'm not a fucking nerd."
Of course, before it's over Corden is obligated to remind you that Mendes is Canadian by making him play hockey. Unfortunately, he's not given the space to lament the lack of a Stanley Cup champion in Canada even though its time-honored tradition for all Canadians. (At least, it has been since 1993.)
Watch the new episode of "Carpool Karaoke" above.
