'Star Wars' Just Did a Carrie Fisher Tribute and Everyone Is in Tears

Thursday marked the start of the annual Star Wars Celebration, the official fan convention of the Star Wars universe. It is the first Celebration since Carrie Fisher passed away in December. So it was fitting that at the end of the 40th Anniversary panel there was a tribute to Fisher, followed by messages from George Lucas, Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd, and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy. The panel concluded with an emotional live performance of "Leia's Theme" conducted by composer John Williams.
"My mom, like Leia, wasn't ever afraid to speak her mind and say things that might have made most people uncomfortable, but not me and not you," Lourd said introducing the above video. "That was why she loved you, because you accepted and embraced all of her."
The five-minute tribute features a snippet of David Bowie's "Rebel, Rebel," behind the scenes interviews, and footage from the original trilogy and The Force Awakens. It showcases Fisher's razor sharp wit, compassion, and talent as an actress.
Fisher will appear in the next installment of the series, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Her parts had wrapped shooting before her death at age 60.
