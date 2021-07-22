Carrots Are Being Recalled Nationwide Over Salmonella

Grimmway Farms has recalled six of its packaged carrots products because the packages may be contaminated with salmonella.

The company announced the recall on July 21 after it detected salmonella during "a routine, internal company test," the company said. The products were distributed across the country, but no illnesses have been reported in connection with the carrots at this time.

Below is a list of the products that are part of the recall. More details on the carrots, including the best-by dates that are part of the recall, are listed on the FDA recall page.

Bunny Luv Organic Cut and Peeled Baby Carrots

Bunny Luv Organic Premium Petite Carrots

Cal-Organic Organic Petite Carrots

Grimmway Farms Shredded Carrots

O Organics Organic Peeled Baby-Cut Carrots

O Organics Organic Baby Rainbow Carrots

Salmonella can cause serious infections in children, frail or elderly people, and individuals with a weakened immune system. Though, anyone can get sick from salmonella with symptoms that include fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The recall urges anyone with the carrots to throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a refund. Additionally, salmonella easily transfers between surfaces. You should thoroughly clean any surface that has come into contact with the carrots.