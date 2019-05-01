Carvel Is Giving Out 85-Cent Cones to Celebrate Its Birthday

Carvel is celebrating 85 years on Thursday and it’s got big plans for the special day. The iconic ice cream chain is handing out ice cream cones for just 85 cents all day, and this deal doesn’t just apply to the basic flavors. Sure, it’s no Free Cone Day, but we would never pass up a cheap cone.
On May 2 only, you’ll be able to pop into your local full-service Carvel to get a junior size cup or cone of your favorite soft-serve ice cream flavor for less than a buck. That means you can keep it traditional with vanilla or chocolate soft-serve or mix it up and go with Carvel’s cold brew coffee flavor, black raspberry, mint, Oreo cookie -- whatever you want. Consider it their way of thanking fans for choosing Carvel ice cream “to make celebrations big and small that much sweeter.”
You’ll have plenty of time to get your cheap cup or cone of soft-serve. Carvel’s cheap ice cream celebration will take place from open to close, which may vary depending where you are. You can call ahead to find out when your local shop opens or check it out online. This deal will be going on at all full-service Carvel locations in the United States, so ice cream lovers just about everywhere will have a chance to cash in.
“$.0.85 Cone Day is a way for us to give back to the loyal fans who’ve helped Carvel reach this milestone,” Nicolle DuBose, senior director of marketing at Carvel, said in a statement. “Eighty-five years after Tom Carvel invented soft serve ice cream by happenstance, we continue to look forward to the future to give our fans the delicious, home-made ice cream, iconic characters, tasty innovation and sweet celebrations they know and love. Here’s to the next 85!”
Carvel intends to donate $10,000 to the American Red Cross’ Sound the Alarm campaign in an effort to “give back to the fans and communities who have been loyal to Carvel from the start.” The campaign was created to reduce home fire-related deaths and injuries. The ice cream company is asking that fans consider making their own donation, though it’s not required to get the super-cheat ice cream.
While there’s no denying that this is a sweet deal, it’s not quite as good as scoring free ice cream from Carvel. In previous years, the ice cream chain gave away free junior cups and cones in April. There’s usually a catch, like a limit on what soft serve flavors you can get, but fans don’t seem to mind. It seems that with its 85th birthday looming, Carvel has decided to skip the freebies in favor of $.85 cone day. Hey, we’re not complaining.
The only thing better than ice cream on a warm pre-summer day is cheap ice cream. Enjoy, folks.
