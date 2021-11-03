Carvel Brings Back Cookie Butter Ice Cream & Debuts Cookie Butter Crunchies

Carvel is partnering with Lotus Biscoff to debut Cookie Butter Crunchies, bringing a touch of sweetness to this holiday season. The two brands are also pairing to reintroduce fans to the popular Cookie Butter Ice Cream treat lineup for the first time in three years.

The new Cookie Butter Crunchies are a crispy vanilla crunch blended with Lotus Biscoff cookie crumbles coated in a sweet vanilla shell. The crunchies are a new holiday take on Carvel's classic chocolate Crunchies and are Carvel's second Crunchies flavor, following the introduction of Churro Crunchies this summer.

Delia Wong, the director of marketing at Carvel, says, "Our Cookie Butter Ice Cream and new Cookie Butter Crunchies made with Lotus Biscoff will transport fans to a cookie wonderland as they take breaks from the holiday rush, enjoy a cozy night in, or share a treat with guests during holiday get-togethers."

Fans can enjoy Cookie Butter Ice Cream and Crunchies in multiple ways this holiday season:

Cookie Butter Soft Ice Cream : Carvel Soft Serve Ice Cream blended with Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter

: Carvel Soft Serve Ice Cream blended with Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter Cookie Butter Scooped Ice Cream : Scooped Cookie Butter Ice Cream swirled with crunchy chunks of Lotus Biscoff Cookies and classic caramel sauce

: Scooped Cookie Butter Ice Cream swirled with crunchy chunks of Lotus Biscoff Cookies and classic caramel sauce Cookie Butter Sundae Dasher : Cookie Butter Soft Serve Ice Cream layered with crunchy chunks of Lotus Biscoff Cookies and classic caramel drizzles, topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle

: Cookie Butter Soft Serve Ice Cream layered with crunchy chunks of Lotus Biscoff Cookies and classic caramel drizzles, topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle Cookie Butter Shake : Cookie Butter Soft Serve Ice Cream and Lotus Biscoff Cookie crumbles all in one shake

: Cookie Butter Soft Serve Ice Cream and Lotus Biscoff Cookie crumbles all in one shake Cookie Butter Flying Saucer : Carvel's classic Flying Saucer chocolate cookies filled with Cookie Butter Soft Serve Ice Cream rolled in Cookie Butter Crunchies made with Lotus Biscoff

: Carvel's classic Flying Saucer chocolate cookies filled with Cookie Butter Soft Serve Ice Cream rolled in Cookie Butter Crunchies made with Lotus Biscoff Cookie Butter Crunchies made with Lotus Biscoff: Crunchies with Lotus Biscoff Cookie crumbles coated in a sweet vanilla bonnet shell

The Cookie Butter Ice Cream and Crunchies will be available at participating locations nationwide. But hurry. This holiday flavor will only be available for a limited time.