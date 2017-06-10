News

Alert: You Can Get Free Ice Cream at Carvel Today

Courtesy of Carvel

If you pretend to need an excuse to indulge in ice cream, we've got a good one: Thursday is Free Cone Day at Carvel. Also, stop depriving yourself like that and live your best life.

Here's the deal: Participating Carvel stores nationwide will give you a free junior ice cream cone on Thursday, April 21st from 3pm to 8pm ET. There's just one tiny catch: you can only choose from vanilla, chocolate, or Carvel's new limited-edition Oreo-inspired soft serve ice cream. Obviously, it's hard to go wrong with classics like chocolate or vanilla, but you'll probably regret not choosing the Oreo ice cream (made with pieces of real Oreos), seeing as it's only available until May 31st. You'll only have to live with this decision forever. 

In addition to handing out zillions of free ice cream cones, Carvel will also sell $1 coupon books ($20 worth of deals), with all proceeds going towards the company's $20,000 donation in support of the American Red Cross' disaster relief efforts. After all, the occasion is also the American Red Cross National Day of Giving, according to a press release. It also happens to be Jimmy John's customer appreciation day, so if you plan it out right, you can score free ice cream and a $1 sub in the same day. Don't screw it up. 

