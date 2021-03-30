Carvel Introduces 5 New ‘Crunchies’ Treats

Carvel, the ice cream company most famous for Fudgie the Whale and second most famous for the whole Dina Lohan ordeal, also has regular, everyday frozen treats that don’t end up in fictional television universes or the gossip pages, thank you very much. Its Crunchies offerings are perhaps among the most famous among those, and Carvel has five new varieties for all your ice cream season pre-gaming, according to Chew Boom.

For the uninitiated, Crunchies are a topping that gives a chocolate crunch to everything it graces. You can probably eat it alone, too, who’s going to stop you, Dina Lohan? Ha. But, for the sake of novelty treats, instead consider the five new ways Carvel is layering, shaking, and coating ice cream in Crunchies.

The new creations include a chocolate Crunchies-coated soft serve vanilla ice cream cone, a Crunchies sundae also topped with the requisite hot fudge and whipped cream, a Crunchies milkshake, Crunchies-covered ice cream sundaes, and a whole cake with Crunchies inside and out.