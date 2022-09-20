You Can Get Your Favorite Candy Bars Mixed Into Your Ice Cream at Carvel Now

Carvel is launching a new lineup of fall items, and the additions will be filled with Reese's and Kit Kats. There will be Sundae Dashers, Shakes, Soft Serves, Scooped Ice Cream, and Flying Saucers with Reese's and Kit Kat pieces mixed in.

"There's no better way to level up your favorite Halloween candy than by adding Carvel. Whether it's scary movie marathons, pumpkin patches or trick-or-treating, fall is full of moments to CARVELebrate," said Vice President of Marketing at Carvel Jessica Osborne, in a statement shared with Thrillist. "Our Reese's and Kit Kat lineup will have all your seasonal cravings covered, especially for fans of both iconic candies."

You can get a Reese's & Kit Kat Duo Sundae Dasher, a Reese's Sundae Dasher, and a Kit Kat Sundae Dasher. For Shakes, you can choose between Reese's and Kit Kat, while Soft Serve, Scooped Ice Cream, and Flying Saucer options are available only with Reese's.

To find a Carvel near you serving these candy-centric new cold treats, you can head to Carvel.com for location and availability.