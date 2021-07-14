Carvel Dropped a Line of Churro-Flavored Treats & Is Celebrating with Freebies

Carvel is a summer staple, serving up an expanse of ice cream flavors and ice cream cakes filled with crunchies. This summer, the creamery is sweetening the pot by introducing the delicious flavor of churros into a whole line of treats. It's even offering a churro-flavored crunchie, which is a huge deal because it's the first time Carvel has introduced a permanent new crunchie flavor in its entire history, according to a press release.

Nationwide, Carvel cravers can get their hands on the new churro flavor in a whole bunch of different forms. There's Churro Ice Cream available in scoops and as a soft-serve, a Churro Shake, a Churro Sundae Dasher, Churro Flying Saucers rolled in Churro Crunchies, and Churro Crunchies To-Go so you can add them to whatever you want at home. While the ice creams are limited-time-only, the crunchies are here to stay.

Any Carvel regular knows it's all about the crunchies when it comes to Carvel's ice creams and cakes. The new Churro Crunchies are crispy vanilla pieces coated in a vanilla shell, with added cinnamon and sugar.

To celebrate both the introduction of churro flavors to Carvel's menu and National Ice Cream Day (during National Ice Cream Month), Carvel is gifting fans with a sweet deal. When you purchase a new churro product on July 18, you'll get an offer card with a surprise deal that can be redeemed at any point through August 30. There's no way of knowing what you'll get, but here's a little taste of what Carvel is offering:

Buy one, get one free sundae (soft serve only)

Buy one, get one free cup or cone (soft serve only)

Free junior cone with any $5+ purchase (soft serve only)

$1 off purchase of a Sundae Dasher

One free topping with the purchase of any size cup of ice cream