Starbucks Has a Fancy New Espresso Drink Called the 'Cascara Latte'

Sure, you might go to Starbucks for a quick morning coffee, a dessert-like Frappuccino, or seasonal drinks like the Peppermint Mocha and Pumpkin Spice Latte. But over the last few years, the green-aproned caffeine overlords at the company have steadily introduced premium "coffee-forward" drinks like the Flat White, Latte Macchiato, and Cold Brew. Now, it's adding another: the Cascara Latte.

Starbucks announced the fancy beverage at its biennial investors conference in New York on Wednesday along with several other new drinks, food items, and other big moves as part of its five-year plan for global growth -- aka taking over the caffeinated world. The drink was inspired by barista creations at the company's massive Roastery in Seattle and will land at Starbucks locations nationwide for a limited time in early January, although there's no specific release date yet.