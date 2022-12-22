This App Is Giving Away $300,000 for the Holidays

Today, Thursday, December 22 and tomorrow Friday, December 23, Cash App is giving away tons of money to 8,000 people. In total, the app is giving away $300,000. During this time of year, when bank accounts are scraped to the bottom, and credit cards are maxed past the point of no return, any free cash can help.

To enter, comment with your $cashtag and the hashtag #CashAppPresents on Cash App's posts on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok. Winners will be chosen randomly and receive $20, $30, or $50. It's not enough cash to pay your rent, but it is enough to make those minimum monthly payments.

To qualify, you must be at least 13 years old. If you are under 18, you must have a parent or guardian's consent to participate. You can find the complete rules here, but the most important things you need are an internet connection, an account on Instagram, Twitter, or TikTok, and a Cash App account.

The money will be awarded until December 23 or until the money runs out, so act quickly!