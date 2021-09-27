Cashews Are Being Recalled Due to Pieces of Glass in the Containers

There's a salty crunch to cashews that makes them a bit addictive for many people. However, a few brands of cashews might be offering a salty crunch that will cause a very different reaction.

Suntree Snack Foods is recalling cashews, some under grocery store labels, due to the potential for pieces of glass to be mixed in with the cashews. The Arizona-based company recalled select products under the brand names Happy Belly, Price & Spring, Harris Teeter, and HEB. The recall started when a customer informed the company that their package had both nuts and glass.

Here's a list of the product under recall.

Harris Teeter Roasted Lightly Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces (eight-ounce package)

Harris Teeter Roasted Salted Cashew Halves and Pieces (eight-ounce and 32-ounce packages)

Harris Tropical Trail Mix (15-ounce packages)

HEB 100 Calorie Packs Lightly Salted Roasted Cashews Halves & Pieces (12.4-ounce packages)

Happy Belly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces (40-ounce & 16-ounce packages)

Happy Belly Lightly Salted Cashew Halves & Pieces (40-ounce & 16-ounce packages)

Prince & Spring Mountain Trail Mix (28-ounce & 44-ounce packages)

You can find images, lot numbers, best-by codes, and UPCs on the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) recall page. To date, no injuries have been reported. The above products were distributed to stores in Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Maryland, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

Of course, if you have any of these in the cupboard, be sure to throw them out or return them for a refund. You shouldn't take a chance on them and hope that you'll see pieces of glass before eating or touching them.