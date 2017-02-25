News

The Most Prolific Female Traveler In The World Shares Her 10 Favorite Destinations

There are 196 countries on planet Earth, and Cassandra De Pecol, a 27-year-old from Connecticut, has traveled to every single one. She’s set the Guinness World Record for being the first documented woman to travel to every sovereign nation, and has accomplished that feat in record time.

Now, she’s sharing her top ten travel destinations, because why the hell wouldn’t she? Courtesy of The Independent, get a load of your next dream itinerary:

  • USA
  • Costa Rica, Central America
  • Peru, South America
  • Tunisia, North Africa
  • Oman, Arabian Peninsula
  • Pakistan
  • Vanuatu, South Pacific
  • Maldives
  • Bhutan
  • Mongolia

De Pecol says she traveled the world to promote world peace through sustainable tourism. Her journey, which doubles as a foundation called Expedition 196, began in 2015 on the island of Palau. Eighteen months later, and De Pecol can safely claim that she’s been everywhere. Now, if you’re getting the travel bug, you can follow in her footsteps.

