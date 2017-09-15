Entertainment

The Cassini Satellite Sent an Eerie Last Photo Before NASA Crashed It Into Saturn

By Published On 09/15/2017 By Published On 09/15/2017
Courtesy of NASA

Trending

related

Prepare Your Central Nervous System, Jolt Cola Is Coming Back

related

Watching an Anvil Smash a Bunch of Spray Paint Cans Is Extremely Satisfying

related

'The Shape of Water' Is a Romance Between Woman and Merman That's Absolutely Gorgeous

related

These Beautiful Tropical Smoothies Are a Vacation in a Bowl

Stuff You'll Like

related

Matt Damon's Bizarre New Sci-Fi Movie Makes Him 5 Inches Tall

related

Anthony Bourdain Reveals The One Country He'll Never Visit

related

Chili's Is Killing Off Nearly Half of Its Menu

After 13 years of studying Saturn and nearly 20 years since it first launched into space, NASA's Cassini satellite took a "death dive" into the upper atmosphere of the distant ringed planet and lost contact with Earth early on Friday morning. The space agency crashed the spacecraft on purpose, you see, having spent all of its rocket propellent over the many years of its "remarkable journey of exploration." Before crashing, Cassini managed to transmit one last image of the planet, showings its final resting place.

In the culmination of a mission dubbed "Cassini: The Grand Finale," operators at NASA steered the satellite right into Saturn around 6:30am ET and its last signals reached the agency's command center just before 8am ET, according to a report by CNN. 

In the hours before Cassini's fateful maneuver, its camera equipment managed to capture and transmit one last photo of Saturn.

Courtesy of NASA

As NASA explains, the image shows the planet's night side, but light reflected from its rings helps reveal stunning details on its surface. The rings appear to be visible towards the bottom of the image (shown above). The agency also released a colorized version of the image, taken with with red, green, and blue spectral filters (shown below).

Courtesy of NASA

NASA posted additional images and videos from Cassini's incredible journey on its website. Here are a handful of some of the best photos of Saturn and its moons from over the years:

Courtesy of NASA
Courtesy of NASA
Courtesy of NASA
Courtesy of NASA
Courtesy of NASA

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
 

Tony Merevick is Senior News Editor at Thrillist and wonders if future generations will ever find the wreckage there someday. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Stuff You'll Like