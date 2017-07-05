Watching a Dude Scale a 95-Story Building Without Gear Is Damn Terrifying

If you, like anyone else, occasionally bare witness to terrifying things on the internet, you're familiar with the brazen YouTubers who scale absurdly huge buildings for sport. 8Booth made a name for himself by leaping from rooftops and eventually shattering his feet, while other maniacs take hoverboards for a spin at dizzying altitudes.
Another master of the craft is the Londonder CassOnline, who's no stranger to climbing historic landmarks and broadcasting his exploits to the world. After successfully tackling London's Tower Bridge, the YouTuber decided to up the ante by taking his terror-tour to the Shard Hotel, which also happens to the be the biggest building in the UK capital and western Europe.
The actual climb doesn't begin until the five-minute mark. But he films the entire preceding mission, which is interesting to watch, not to mention an indirect way to sabotage an already ill-advised maneuver. There appears to be a hotel worker staring helplessly at CassOnline as he makes his escape from the 72nd-floor observatory area, a look of natural bewilderment spread across her face.
Luckily, after standing in the heavy winds and showcasing some of the mesmerizing views, the dude escapes from the brink of insanity unscathed. Now he can presumably venture on in the name of death-defying viral content, like so many before him.
