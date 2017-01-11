Hillary Clinton Is Reuniting the Cast of "The West Wing"

There are few recent presidencies that unite Americans across party lines like that of President Josiah Bartlet. Now, thanks to Hillary Clinton, the cast of The West Wing is heading back on the campaign trail, where everything started for them (in a series of flashbacks and walk-and-talks).

The cast will be heading to Ohio, one of the most crucial battleground states in the 2016 presidential election, to campaign for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. The stops will feature Allison Janney (C.J. Cregg), Bradley Whitford (Josh Lyman), Dulé Hill (Charlie Young), Richard Schiff (Toby Ziegler), Joshua Malina (Will Bailey), and Mary McCormack (Kate Harper).