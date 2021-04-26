This Italian Village Is Selling Fixer-Upper Houses for Just 1 Euro

Saving for your first house might sound ambitious, but it turns out there's an entire market of homes out there that cost as much—if not less—than your McDonald's order. You can buy an entire house in the Sicilian town of Castiglione di Sicilia for just one euro (about $1.21) right now.

Located on Mount Etna, a quick trip to both Taormina and Sicily's east coast beaches, 900 abandoned—many of them ruined—homes have hit the real estate market. And though, yes, you'll have to invest in the rehab process, think of an excuse to play Fixer Upper. Be the Joanna Gaines you were born to be.

Of course, if you'd rather avoid the hassle and have a bit more change in your pocket, Castiglione di Sicilia has also got homes in better condition for €4,000 to €5,000 (about $4,835 to about $6,044) right now.

"We have a huge architectural heritage to rescue, packed with history. Over time, too many people have left, leaving behind a bunch of old, picturesque houses, many even dating back to the Renaissance," Mayor Antonino Camarda told CNN.

"We've carried out an in-depth study cataloguing each property based on maps and land registry data. According to their conditions buildings will be sold at different prices, starting from €1."

Interested buyers will have to put in some work on the front end. To apply for the house, you've gotta provide info on what kind of home you'd like along with a detailed plan for your renovation. Should you snap up one of the properties, you'll be required to complete renovations within three years.

"We are moving along two parallel paths: reaching out to old owners who are showing great interest in getting rid of their family homes, and new buyers," Camarda continued. "We have already received many emails from investors and people across the world. There's a wide choice here."

