What's More Charming Than Kittens? This Kitten Adoption Commercial

Everyone knows kitten videos are the reason Al Gore built the internet. Snuggling with kittens, taking baths with kittensrescuing kittens, watching kittens dive into things, kitten focus groups, it's all part of the foundation of the internet. 

Yet, one man in Georgia is trying pretty hard to distract you from the kittens he claims he wants you to pay attention to. The Furkids Animal Rescues and Shelters in Georgia, a no-kill shelter, recently made a "Kitty Kommercial" to convince you to head on down to Furkids and adopt a cat or three.

The "kommercial" host makes a convincing case. They've got cats for everyone. "You like black cats? We've got the blackest cats you've ever seen." Not your thing? "You like sleepy kitties? We've got the sleepiest kitties you've ever seen." Still not your thing? "You don't like tails? Get a cat without one! No problem!"

It goes on like this in the strangest, best cat adoption commercial you've ever seen. (And yeah, that video of Portland-based rapper Moshow taking a bath with a cat while freestyling was wonderful, but it was not technically a commercial.)

Dustin Nelson is a News Writer with Thrillist. He holds a Guinness World Record but has never met the fingernail lady. He’s written for Sports Illustrated, Rolling Stone, Men’s Journal, The Rumpus, and other digital wonderlands. Follow him @dlukenelson.

