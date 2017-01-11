What's More Charming Than Kittens? This Kitten Adoption Commercial

Everyone knows kitten videos are the reason Al Gore built the internet. Snuggling with kittens, taking baths with kittens, rescuing kittens, watching kittens dive into things, kitten focus groups, it's all part of the foundation of the internet.

Yet, one man in Georgia is trying pretty hard to distract you from the kittens he claims he wants you to pay attention to. The Furkids Animal Rescues and Shelters in Georgia, a no-kill shelter, recently made a "Kitty Kommercial" to convince you to head on down to Furkids and adopt a cat or three.

The "kommercial" host makes a convincing case. They've got cats for everyone. "You like black cats? We've got the blackest cats you've ever seen." Not your thing? "You like sleepy kitties? We've got the sleepiest kitties you've ever seen." Still not your thing? "You don't like tails? Get a cat without one! No problem!"