Cat Decides to Challenge a Lion and Its Owner Is Not Impressed

One house cat has decided it's more than capable of punching above its weight. On Derek Krahn's the Big Cat Derek YouTube channel, he recently introduced Baggy, a cat at Texas's Center for Animal Research and Education (CARE). Krahn, who is the facility's operations director, says Baggy isn't meant for webcasting. Baggy immediately proceeds to prove him wrong.
He's shocked as Baggy makes a run at Noey the lion. Krahn warns, "You will lose." But fierce house cats whose camera-presence has been insulted can't listen to haters. Baggy lunges toward Noey again. "Baggy, abort," he implores. "There's nothing to be gained, Baggy."
Lesson learned. If you impugn the reputation of a cat, it will do crazy things to right the injustice.
This Bridgeport, Texas facility cares for animals that have been "abused, abandoned, or bred to be exotic pets ... Others were retired from shows and traveling, sent from other facilities that needed help, or were simply unwanted by private collectors." At CARE, Baggy isn't short on animals to intimidate. The facility cares for mountain lions, African lions, tigers, black and spotted leopards, bobcats, ringtail lemurs, llamas, and a coati.
h/t Mashable
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.