A Cat Went Viral for Escaping His Carrier & Roaming Freely on a Plane
He was ultimately brought back to his seat.
Brian had had enough of sitting around in the plane, so he went for a walk. Except, he wasn't technically allowed to do so.
In this scenario, in fact, Brian is a gray-and-white cat, and during a JetBlue flight he was taking with his owners, he managed to escape his carry-on carrier and took a walk around the aircraft, to the amusement of fellow passengers and the flight crew.
Unfortunately for the cat, while many airlines allow travelers to bring a cat or small dog in the cabin, it is illegal for the animals to roam freely, and they must remain in carriers approved by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) during the flight.
Brian's story first went viral on Twitter, when author Yi Shun Lai posted a photo of the soft-pawed rebel while he was being lifted by a flight attendant and brought back to his seat.
"On last night's @JetBlue flight, ONT-JFK: 'Is anyone missing a CAT. A grey-and-white CAT.' Yes I woke up for this," Lai wrote in the tweet.
Luckily, Brian was soon reconciled with his owners, as Lai reported in another tweet. Despite his acts of defiance, though, the cat clearly didn't feel a shred of guilt.
"That's our big boy Brian!" his owner replied in the thread while attaching a short video of him at home. "Thank you for all the love, he's safe & sound but definitely not sorry haha."
