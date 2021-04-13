Cat Food Sold in 8 States Recalled Due to Salmonella Concerns

Some 2021 trends have been fun. Others? Not so much. After a seemingly endless string of salmonella-induced recalls this year that's already taken hummus, sesame oil, ground turkey, and—most notably—pet food off the shelves, we're facing another that once again potentially puts cats and humans at risk.

The J. M. Smucker Company recently issued a voluntary recall for two lots of its Meow Mix cat food over concern that it may be contaminated with salmonella bacteria, the company announced in a press release. The affected products were sold at Walmart in at least eight states: Illinois, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

The recall applies exclusively to 30-pound bags of Meow Mix's Original Choice Dry Cat Food with lot codes that read 1081804 or 1082804. The lot code can be found on the back of the bag toward the bottom. Impacted products will also have use-by dates that read 9/14/2022 or 9/15/2022.

If you find that you bought a potentially contaminated product, you should dispose of it immediately. Salmonella bacteria can contaminate both cats and humans, so it's important to clean any surfaces—including your hands—that may have come into contact with them.

For further questions or concerns, contact the J. M. Smucker Co. at 1-888-569-6728 on weekdays, or reach out through its online contact form.