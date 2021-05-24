Cat Food Is Being Recalled Over Potential Salmonella Contamination

Natural Balance is recalling two cat food products due to the potential for salmonella contamination.

The company initiated the recall after a surveillance sample from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture detected the bacteria. The announcement, shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA), says the potentially contaminated products were distributed nationwide. However, the recalled cat food has not yet been linked to any illnesses in pets.

Symptoms of salmonella infection in cats include "vomiting, diarrhea, decreased appetite, fever, or excessive salivation," according to the notice. Natural Balance recommends you contact a veterinarian if your cat has eaten its products and exhibits these symptoms.

The recalled products include the below products with a "best-by" date of March 10, 2022.

5-pound bag, Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food

10-pound bag, Natural Balance L.I.D. Limited Ingredient Diets Green Pea & Chicken Formula Dry Cat Food

If you have these products, it's recommended that you dispose of them in a way that prevents any pets or wildlife from getting into the food.

You should also thoroughly clean any surfaces or bowls that have come into contact with the food, as salmonella can transfer to other surfaces and make both pets and humans sick. The notice says that you can return the recalled cat food to the place of purchase for a refund. More details on the impacted products, pictures, and contact information for Natural Balance can be found on the FDA recall page.