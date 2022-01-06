A Cat Reunited with Its Owners After Accidentally Getting Donated to a Thrift Store

A cat has been safely returned to its home after its owners accidentally donated it to a thrift store.

The Denver Animal Shelter revealed that the family in question donated a recliner to a thrift store ahead of a big move. What they didn't know was that their family cat, Montequlla, was hiding inside of the chair at the time. Employees at the thrift store the chair was donated to discovered the cat and reached out to Denver Animal Protection. Officers came and scanned the feline's microchip, but, unfortunately, the information wasn't up to date.

Before long, the chair-donating family noticed that their cat was missing. On a whim, they reached out to the thrift store, which directed them to Denver Animal Protection. Eventually, Montequlla was reunited with its owners.