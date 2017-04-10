News

Watch This Cat Fight an Optical Illusion and Win

By Published On 04/10/2017 By Published On 04/10/2017
YouTube/Ryan Kotzin

Trending

related

Starbucks Just Added the Instagram-Famous 'Pink Drink' to Its Official Menu

related

The 10 Cities Where You Can Drink the Cheapest Beer in the World

related

These Quick-Pitching Tents Connect to Create Mini Camping Villages

related

People Are Shocked at This Video of a Man Forcibly Removed from an Overbooked Flight

These days, it seems like the only optical illusions people care about are the ones involving the color of a dress, a photo of strawberries, or a girl with seemingly missing legs. Cats, on the other hand, seem to find old-fashioned optical trickery -- the kind with moving dots and lines -- much more interesting. Well, at least one cat does.

In a new video that emerged on Reddit and YouTube over the weekend, a curious gray cat appears to fall for a printout of the famous "rotating snakes" optical illusion, which tricks the viewer -- in this case, a cat -- into seeing rotating snake-like shapes. Watch as the cat stares intently at the illusion before pouncing and pawing repeatedly at certain points on the paper, but to no avail. 

Finally, the confused cat gives up on the damn thing and does what any sensible creature would do: starts biting the paper to destroy the annoying illusion. It's worth noting, however, that the cat could have been pawing at something other than the printed optical illusion (maybe his own shadow, or nothing at all), but go ahead and watch it for yourself. Or as someone who commented on the video put it, be a human mesmerized by a mesmerized cat. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and loves a good optical illusion. And cats. Tony loves cats. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
So, Nail Polish Remover Can Totally Cause Beautiful Destruction on Household Objects

related

READ MORE
Being Lonely Makes Your Colds Worse, Says World's Saddest Study

related

READ MORE
Anchor Gets Caught Daydreaming on Live TV in Hilarious News Blooper

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More