Watch This Cat Fight an Optical Illusion and Win

These days, it seems like the only optical illusions people care about are the ones involving the color of a dress, a photo of strawberries, or a girl with seemingly missing legs. Cats, on the other hand, seem to find old-fashioned optical trickery -- the kind with moving dots and lines -- much more interesting. Well, at least one cat does.
In a new video that emerged on Reddit and YouTube over the weekend, a curious gray cat appears to fall for a printout of the famous "rotating snakes" optical illusion, which tricks the viewer -- in this case, a cat -- into seeing rotating snake-like shapes. Watch as the cat stares intently at the illusion before pouncing and pawing repeatedly at certain points on the paper, but to no avail.
Finally, the confused cat gives up on the damn thing and does what any sensible creature would do: starts biting the paper to destroy the annoying illusion. It's worth noting, however, that the cat could have been pawing at something other than the printed optical illusion (maybe his own shadow, or nothing at all), but go ahead and watch it for yourself. Or as someone who commented on the video put it, be a human mesmerized by a mesmerized cat.
