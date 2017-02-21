Cat Owners Try Cat Food For the First Time

It's gross, but as they say in the video, "Anything for a like. Right?"

They follow through with far more delight than you'd expect. In fact, they're more surprised at how much cat food is decent than they are at how horrible the rest of it is. Though, the cat lady who keeps eating the pate might not be a reliable source. She showed up with cat ears and a cat shirt and tried to convince viewers she has a love/hate relationship with her cat before pounding forkfuls of Sea Captain's Delight.

