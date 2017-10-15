House Cat Expertly Trolls Broadcaster Looking for a Cougar

The list of things that can go wrong during a live broadcast is long. You could miss a joke, misunderstand what "swinging," lose control of yourself after hearing the word "beaver," be subject to a fart attack, find yourself next to an over-friendly cow, or you could just laugh uncontrollably for no real reason.
FOX13's Scott Madaus discovered a different way things could go sideways. "There have been spottings of a cougar," Madaus says in a teaser for a story on the Mississippi station. With that, he turns and points to a clearing where the cougar had reportedly been seen. Sitting in the exact spot he points is a house cat, staring blankly at him.
"The cat that stole the show," he wrote on Facebook. "Not really sure how my live tease made social media let alone international social media. But here you go if you didn't catch it."
The comedic timing is excellent, but the scene wasn't as wholly unplanned as it seems. Madaus told Buzzfeed News they saw the cat before they went live. The crew saw the humor in the situation and rolled with it.
Of course, Madaus and his stray cat have become a sensation.
