Watch This Fearless Cat Cling to a Van Driving 60mph Down the Freeway

A cat whose middle name is probably "danger" is safe after clinging to a minivan that drove down a highway at 60 mph. The renegade kitty, whose name is "Rebel," was spotted on the roof of a van barreling down the I-480 in Omaha, Nebraska, clinging to dear life and meowing loudly. Video of the incident makes the cat seem like an action hero hitching a ride to defuse a bomb. It's heart-pounding stuff.
Rebel's owner, Michelle Criger, initially had no idea that her cat was on top of her car. But Rebel has an independent spirit, and the warning signs were evident before she put the key in the ignition and pressed down on the gas.
“Just before he came alongside me and started honking, I thought I heard a 'meow,' and I didn't say anything to my boyfriend because I'm thinking to myself, ‘Why would I hear a 'meow?,'" she told KETV News.
But it wasn't any old meow, as the high-octane evidence attests:
Ronda Rankin, whose daughter first noticed the cat careening down the highway, said she thought Rebel was a raccoon, which also would have been weird, when you think about it.
The Rankins pulled up next to Criger and tried to indicate that there was a cat on their van, meowing in the wind. Criger eventually pulled over, but only after driving for two miles with Rebel in tow.
Criger eventually confirmed that Rebel is OK. The steel-willed cat who laughs in the face of danger was introduced to the world on local cable news. All he was missing was a superhero cape.
