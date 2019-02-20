Kitty Somehow Unlocks Door for Locked-Out Owner, Redeeming All Cats

Much like your misanthropic 10th grade crush, a cat's charm lies mostly in its contempt for humanity and all humanity's deeds. Something about this really brings out the cuddler in us? There are countless examples of dog's pitching in, being good sports, and generally being a boon to humanity, but there are approximately no examples of comparable behavior from cats. Until today, that is.
So, behold, a cat being useful:
Binge Watch These Sexy Movies on Netflix
This tabby is known as Boko, but you might consider calling him the Chosen One, as he's redeemed the legacy of all cats everywhere. Boko belongs to Gabby Tropea, a college student whose sister locked her out of the house (far more consistent behavior from sisters in this story than cats), leading to this situation. Upon discovering that the front door was locked, Tropea went around to the sliding glass door in the back and discovered that it, too, was locked.
And lo, Boko appeared. Tropea was able to convince/trick/will Boko into fussing with the wooden bar that's used to lock the door until it was knocked away. Naturally, Tropea then shared the video to Twitter, as the world needed to know.
"I'm proud to share my smart boy!" Tropea told Mashable. She also explained that she'd found Boko under a bench. "In retrospect," she reflected, "I probably shouldn't have picked up a visibly ill stray cat, but I did."
And thank heavens she did.
h/t Mashable
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.