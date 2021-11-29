Cauliflower Is Being Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Flagship Food Group has recalled cases of frozen cauliflower sold under the TJ Farms Select brand. The cold veg may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, the company said in a notice shared by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

The cauliflower was only distributed in Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, according to the notice. If it might be sitting in your freezer, you're looking for 16-ounce packages of TJ Farms Cauliflower with the lot code "2077890089" and UPC "75544000604-3." You can find an image of the packaging on the FDA recall page.

The recall got going after the Minnesota Department of Agriculture found Listeria during a test of the products. Though, the recall shared by the FDA does not say that the food was distributed in Minnesota. Fortunately, the company says that at the time of the recall no illnesses have been reported in connection with the cauliflower.

As is always the case with a recall like this, you should throw out the food or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.