Subway's Chicken Is Only 50% Chicken, DNA Study Finds

Subway’s chicken is a ruse.

The fast-food chain’s poultry might seem like a viable alternative to less healthy options -- no one really eats the Italian B.M.T. -- but according to an investigation by Canada’s CBC, Subway’s chicken is lacking in something quite fundamental to chickens everywhere: chicken DNA. In fact, the sandwich peddler’s poultry is largely composed of soy -- which, the last time we checked, is not chicken. We are treading firmly in poultrygeist territory here.

A DNA examination of six Subway sandwiches and wraps found that the chain’s grilled chicken contains 53.6% chicken DNA, while its chicken strips contain a modest 42.8%. Soy comprises the lion’s share of the rest in both instances.