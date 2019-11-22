Edible Arrangements Is Introducing New CBD-Infused Treats

CBD is everywhere -- in your seltzer water, Thanksgiving gravy, and the overpriced latte that "saved your life" last Monday. And now, Edible Arrangements is getting in the game. The company beloved for its fresh, over-the-top fruit baskets is leaning into that "edible" name and dropping an entire line of hemp-derived CBD smoothies and sweets.
On Thursday, the company announced the launch of its new CBD Edibles collection and though they're still technically listed as "coming soon" on the official site, you can doublecheck directly with your local store to see if they're in stock.
"Consumers are showing an increasing demand for CBD products, and now is the perfect time for us to make our mark on this flourishing industry," Founder and CEO Tariq Farid said in a statement. "We have always prided ourselves on our knack for innovation, and we continue to do so with the introduction of new menu innovations for fresh and healthy alternatives. In the case of Incredible Edibles® CBD products, the alternative we now offer is high-quality, traceable CBD, with a focus on 'Health, Not High.'"
According to the press release, the CBD-infused smoothies and chocolates are plant-based and created by hemp brand, Incredible Edibles.
In case you're entirely out of the loop on this CBD trend, here's a quick reminder: you won't get high. The cannabidiol is a non-psychoactive ingredient found in cannabis plants -- aka there's no THC. But there are a potential benefits. It may reduce joint paint, anxiety, enhances your sleep, and more. In short, eating fruit smothered in chocolate is good for you now. Or something like that.
