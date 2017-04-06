Watch This Jacked Cop Flee in Terror From a Harmless Mouse

Police officers are thoroughly trained to deal with some of the most terrifyingly tense and dangerous situations imaginable, so you'd think they'd easily handle seeing a wee little mouse with at least a little composure. But, as it turns out, beneath the badge and uniform, cops aren't all that different from us easily-spooked civilians, as evidenced in this CCTV footage, which captured an officer fleeing in absolute horror from a tiny rodent that made a surprise appearance in a precinct hallway.
Upon further inspection, it appears the blurry little guy he's running from may actually be a rat, which are decidedly beastlier than mice, but harmless nonetheless and nothing to completely lose your shit over, especially when you're packing a sidearm. Unfortunately there's no audio, but it's safe to assume the officer's reaction was not entirely silent, and that his fellow officers gave him plenty of hell once they unearthed the clip.
h/t Mashable
