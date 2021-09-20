The CDC Just Added These 3 Countries to Its ‘Avoid Travel’ List

The pandemic shows no sign of slowing down, especially in nations where access to the vaccine is more limited than in the United States. You should continue to keep that in mind as you approach any travel plans right now and for the next several months. Some destinations are safer to visit than others.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has a comprehensive list of places to avoid traveling to in response to the spread of COVID-19. The list has four categories, with locations on the Level 1 list regarded as the lowest level of risk and locations on the Level 4 list determined to be the highest level of risk. The federal health agency says you should reconsider traveling to the latter group of countries and territories unless you absolutely have to.

The CDC added Antigua and Barbuda, Bermuda, and Guyana on Monday. In total, there are 88 destinations on the Level 4 list. Last week, 10 nations were added, including Belize, Grenada, Israel, Mauritius, and Slovenia. In recent weeks, Switzerland, Saint Lucia, Jamaica, and Puerto Rico were also added.

To be categorized as the highest risk level, a nation or territory must report 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people. The CDC advises that travelers should avoid visiting these locations if at all possible, especially if they are not vaccinated. Always wear your mask, social distance, and wash your hands.