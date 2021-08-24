CDC Adds 6 More Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List, Including the Bahamas

With COVID-19 numbers rising across the globe, the CDC and U.S. State Department have been updating their travel advisory list. Last week, the agencies added Montenegro, Turkey, Dominica, and Jersey (a British island) as Level 4 destinations, joining other "very high" transmission rate zones.

On August 23, the CDC bumped up six more locations from Level 3 to Level 4, including the Bahamas, Haiti, Kosovo, Lebanon, Morocco, and Sint Maarten, and advised travelers to steer clear.

There are four different levels with transmission rates ranging from low to very high. Areas with more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents for the past 28 days are automatically added to the Level 4 category. Level 3 includes destinations with anywhere from 100 to 500 cases per 100,000 residents.

For those who must travel, the agency recommends full vaccination. "Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread Covid-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some Covid-19 variants," the CDC warned, according to CNN.

The agency's full list of Level 1 through Level 4 travel destinations is available on its website and updated regularly based on case number reports.