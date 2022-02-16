The CDC Added 6 More Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

As COVID-19 case rates fluctuate worldwide, the CDC continues to make updates.

By Janae Price

Published on 2/16/2022 at 12:14 PM

Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its list of COVID-19 travel advisories once again. For the past two years, travel restrictions have been ever-changing as the contagious COVID-19 virus, and more recently the Omicron variant, continue to spread.

Although the list is updated weekly, additions have slowed since mid-January, when the list saw 22 additions in one week. On Monday, February 14, the list saw six new additions to the level 4 warning group.

Here are the newest additions:

  • Azerbaijan
  • Belarus
  • Comoros
  • French Polynesia
  • Saint Pierre and Miquelon
  • South Korea

The 'Avoid Travel' list is categorized into four levels. The top-level, 4, lists territories and countries that it recommends Americans avoid due to the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. The lower warning levels detail vaccine recommendations and suggestions to observe social distancing.

According to the CDC, if you must travel to any of these locations, your COVID-19 vaccinations should be up to date, and you should follow all requirements and recommendations of the country or territory you visit.

