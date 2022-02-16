The CDC Added 6 More Countries to Its 'Avoid Travel' List

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has updated its list of COVID-19 travel advisories once again. For the past two years, travel restrictions have been ever-changing as the contagious COVID-19 virus, and more recently the Omicron variant, continue to spread.

Although the list is updated weekly, additions have slowed since mid-January, when the list saw 22 additions in one week. On Monday, February 14, the list saw six new additions to the level 4 warning group.

Here are the newest additions:

Azerbaijan

Belarus

Comoros

French Polynesia

Saint Pierre and Miquelon

South Korea

The 'Avoid Travel' list is categorized into four levels. The top-level, 4, lists territories and countries that it recommends Americans avoid due to the risk of contracting and spreading COVID-19. The lower warning levels detail vaccine recommendations and suggestions to observe social distancing.

According to the CDC, if you must travel to any of these locations, your COVID-19 vaccinations should be up to date, and you should follow all requirements and recommendations of the country or territory you visit.