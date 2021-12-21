The CDC Added 8 New Countries To Its 'Avoid Travel' List, Including Spain

On December 20, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that it added eight new countries to its Level 4 avoid travel list. Level 4 is the most severe level of the CDC's categories, and it means that 500 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people have been reported.

This week, Bonaire, Chad, Finland, Gibraltar, Lebanon, Monaco, San Marino, and Spain were added to the list. Spain and Lebanon moved up from Level 3 last week. The spread of the omicron variant, which accounted for 73% of US cases reported last week, has led to a global spike in cases. Last week, the CDC added Italy, Mauritius, and Greenland to its list. Several other major European holiday destinations were added to its list recently, including the UK and Germany.

At Level 4, the CDC advises Americans not to travel to those destinations. At the time of writing, almost 90 countries are on the CDC's Level 4 list. If travel is unavoidable, it is recommended that you are fully vaccinated before departure. And no matter what, precautions like masking, social distancing, and good hygiene are essential.

If you are traveling, check and see if the airport you are traveling through is part of the CDC's new test kit program. At certain airports, the CDC will be handing out free COVID-19 test kits. Also, make sure you are up to date on the latest entry requirements upon return to the US while making any international travel plans.